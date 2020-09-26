Earthquake News: Earthquake tremors again in Jammu and Kashmir; 4.5 measured intensity

Earthquake In Jammu Kashmir: A moderate intensity earthquake was felt in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, but there are no reports of loss of any kind of life or property. Officials gave this information. Also Read – Earthquake News: Earthquake tremors in Champhai of Mizoram, 4.6 measured intensity on Richter scale

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 occurred in Jammu and Kashmir at 12:02 pm today: National Center for Seismology (NCS)

Officials said that the tremor of 4.5 magnitude earthquake occurred at 12.200 pm. Its center was located 120 kilometers deep. He said that there are no reports of loss of any kind of property due to earthquake.

Let us know that in recent times, almost every day earthquake shocks have been felt in Maharashtra. Along with this, many tremors were felt in the last few months in Delhi-NCR. However, there has been no loss of life or property from them.

