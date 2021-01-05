Earthquake News: Earthquake tremors in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, 3.2 magnitude measured

Earthquake News: Earthquake tremors were felt on Tuesday in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh. According to the National Center for Seismology, earthquakes (Earthquake) Tremors were felt at 1 9.00 pm. However, there is no news of any loss of life or property in the earthquake. Also Read – Earthquake tremors in Kutch, Gujarat, intensity at 4.3 Richter scale

Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale hit Chamba in Himachal Pradesh at 1:09 pm today: National Center for Seismology

– ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2021

In the last December too, tremors of Earthquake were felt in Himachal Pradesh. At this time also, the magnitude of the earthquake on the Richter scale was estimated at 3.2. The epicenter of the earthquake was Mandi and its tremors were also felt in Kangra, Kullu and Bilaspur. Please tell that the highest earthquakes in Himachal occur only in Chamba district.