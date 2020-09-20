Earthquake News: Earthquake tremors in Champhai of Mizoram, 4.6 measured intensity on Richter scale

Earthquake In Mizoram: Earthquake tremors were felt in Mizoram’s Mizoram Earthquake and its surrounding areas on Sunday morning. The earthquake measured 4.6 on the Richter scale. According to the National Center for Seismology, the epicenter of the earthquake that occurred at 7.29 am was in Champai in Mizoram. Also Read – Earthquake News: Earthquake tremors in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh, 2.8 measured intensity

Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale occurred near Champhai (Mizoram) at 0729 hours: National Center for Seismology Also Read – Earthquake News: Earthquake shocks in Nepal, Muzaffarpur, Saharsa in Bihar, including these districts – ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020 Also Read – Earthquake: Earth shaken again in Maharashtra, now earthquake tremors in Nashik – 3.8 recorded intensity

However, there has been no loss of life or property due to the earthquake. Waiting for more information. A day earlier, a tremor of 2.8 magnitude earthquake was felt in Dharamshala (Dharamshala Earthquake) and surrounding areas of Himachal Pradesh.

Earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale occurred at 0815 hours, 70kms north of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/AoRzF9OV5g – ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2020

Three days before the earthquake was felt in Nepal, the impact of the earthquake was felt in some districts of Bihar (Earthquake News). The epicenter of the earthquake was 10 kilometers below Kathmandu and its intensity was measured at 5.4 on the Richter scale.

Let us know that in recent times, almost every day earthquake shocks have been felt in Maharashtra. Along with this, many tremors were felt in the last few months in Delhi-NCR. However, there has been no loss of life or property from them.