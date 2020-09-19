Earthquake News: Earthquake tremors in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh, 2.8 measured intensity

Earthquake In Himachal Pradesh: Light tremors were felt in the earthquake on Saturday morning in Dharamshala (Dharamshala Earthquake) of Himachal Pradesh. The earthquake measured 2.8 on the Richter scale. According to the National Center for Seismology, the epicenter of the earthquake that occurred at 8:15 am was 70 km north of Dharamshala. Also Read – Earthquake News: Earthquake shocks in Nepal, Muzaffarpur, Saharsa in Bihar, including these districts

Earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale occurred at 0815 hours, 70kms north of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh: National Center for Seismology

However, there has been no loss of life or property due to the earthquake. Waiting for more information. Two days ago, the sharp tremors were felt in Nepal, the effect of which was seen in some districts of Bihar (Earthquake News). The epicenter of the earthquake was 10 kilometers below Kathmandu and its intensity was measured at 5.4 on the Richter scale.

In recent times, almost every day earthquake shocks have been felt in Maharashtra. Along with this, many tremors were felt in the last few months in Delhi-NCR. However, there has been no loss of life or property from them.