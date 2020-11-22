Earthquake News: Earthquake tremors in Seoni of Madhya Pradesh, 4.3 measured intensity

Madhya Pradesh Earthquake News: Two earthquake tremors occurred in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. Its intensity on the Richter scale has been measured at 4.3 and 2.7. There is no news of any casualties or property damage in this till now. India Meteorological Department’s Bhopal Center (IMD) scientist Ved Prakash Singh said that a 4.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 1.45 am, with the epicenter near the town of Seoni, at a depth of 10 km. After this, a magnitude 2.7 earthquake was recorded at the same place at 6.23 am. Also Read – Madhya Pradesh News: Computer Baba’s problems are not decreasing, one more case filed – know the whole matter

Eyewitnesses in Seoni said that people in Seoni city and other parts of the district felt the tremors and came out of their homes. Local resident Praveen Tiwari said that during the earthquake earlier in the night, the doors, windows, beds and other belongings of his house were shaken for about 15 seconds. Tiwari said that people stayed outside the house all night in the cold. Also Read – MP News: After UP-Haryana, now law will be made on love jihad in Madhya Pradesh too, provision of punishment for up to 5 years

District Collector Rahul Haridas said that police, home guards, health and administration officials have been asked to be vigilant. Officials said that since October 27, there have been four shocks of low intensity earthquake in the district. Also Read – The person was stubborn on the road, the policemen saw the 15-year-old fellow turned out, begging for many years

(input language)