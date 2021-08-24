Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.1 On Richter Scale Hits Bay Of Bengal | 📰 LatestLY

An earthquake measuring 5.1 at the Richter Scale hit Bay of Bengal at 12:35 pm as of late, mentioned the Nationwide Middle for Seismology (NCS). No causality or harm has been reported thus far.

