Earthquake tremors at Seoni and Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, intensity measured 3.5

Suture: Mild tremors were felt on Saturday evening in Seoni and Chhindwara districts of Madhya Pradesh. According to the website of the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the last tremor of the earthquake occurred at 6.16 pm in Seoni, which was felt up to 37 seconds, its intensity was measured at 3.5.

According to the website, earthquake tremor was felt in Chhindwara at 5.20 pm for 41 seconds, measuring 3.2 magnitude. Earlier, there was a 3.2 magnitude earthquake around Seoni on Saturday afternoon at 12.49 pm.

In Seoni, people came out of the houses scared by the earthquake. On October 27, a tremor of 3.3 magnitude earthquake was felt in Seoni. According to sources, a team of Geological Survey of India has come to Seoni and is studying here under the movement of the earth. He said that GSI has submitted its report about the first tremor of the earthquake to the Seoni District Collector on Saturday.