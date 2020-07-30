Earthquake tremors in Delhi 18 times in last 4 months, residents should be careful

new Delhi: Since April, earthquake tremors have occurred in Delhi since April. In view of the frequent earthquake tremors in Delhi, the Delhi government has now started a campaign to prevent people from quake. During this campaign, Delhi residents are being made aware of the rescue and precaution in the event of earthquake. Delhi government has advised that all people should scan all their important important documents like passport, ration card, Aadhaar card, prescription, medical records etc. and keep them safe online or at their email address. Save 1077 number of Delhi government in your mobile. Also Read – Unlock 3 / Gym / Theater: Gym and cinemas can open from August 1, know what is the Chief Minister’s plan

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "The government is starting a new campaign to prepare the people of Delhi for the disaster like earthquake. Since April 2020, there have been around 18 mild tremors in and around Delhi. Out of these, an intensity of 4 or more has been recorded twice on the Richter scale. " The Delhi government issued an advisory to all the people, asking them to check the strength of their home and working place. If needed, consult a structural engineer and get the cracks and other flaws corrected. The Delhi government, in its consultation, said, "Check that all the furniture in your house or office is firmly attached to or tied to the ground, wall and roof. Where they are kept on the ground, furniture with wheels and any storage equipment, etc., they are locked properly. "

If you are trapped in an earthquake, try to make sounds from the surrounding things instead of making sounds yourself. If you are outside, go to the open space and stay away from trees, sign boards, buildings, electrical wires and poles. The Delhi government in its advisory said that emergency kits such as flashlight, power bank and charging cable, essential medicines, information related to allergy disease, little cash, photo copy of essential identity cards, information of your blood group and allergy related information, Add kit, arrange water.

According to experts, if someone is inside during the earthquake, then practice the drop-cover-hold. Go under a strong table or bed. Place one hand on your head and secure it and hold the furniture with the other hand. Stay away from windows, bookcases, bookshelf, large size mirrors, hanging plants, fans and other heavy things. Keep yourself from these things until the earthquake stops. When the tremors stop, get out of your home or school building and go towards the open ground. Do not push others.