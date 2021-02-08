‘Earth’s’ Sophisticated Films Handles ‘Story of the Sleeping Giants’

After the BBC’s “Deep Blue,” “Earth” and Terence Malick’s “Voyage of Time,” Berlin-based Sophisticated Films is partnering Finland’s MRP Matila Röhr Productions on their mythological pure historical past function “Story of the Sleeping Giants.” Sophisticated Films’ managing director Sophokles Tasioulis will function affiliate producer, in cost of advertising and gross sales outdoors Finland.

“Story of the Sleeping Big” is the third standalone nature film produced by MPR Matila Röhr Productions after “Story of a Forest” (2013) and “Story of a Lake” (2016), the greatest Finnish documentary ever with 188,000 ticket gross sales.

Shot over three years in Lapland’s wilderness, from the Arctic Circle to the Arctic Ocean, Marko Röhr’s “Story of the Sleeping Giants” relies on screenwriter Antti Tuuri’s imaginative and prescient of fells as sleeping giants. “It’s pure drama, which is why we’ve acquired assist from the Finnish Movie Basis’s drama -not documentary-department,” famous Röhr.

The story tracks the oldest myths from human sort, the three billion-year previous mountains or fells, and the uncommon species that dwell in the magical Arctic setting – wolverines, reindeers, foxes, weasels, bears, and humpback whales amongst others.

Though the two first tales grabbed world consideration by gross sales agent Degree Okay, which closed offers in additional than 30 territories, Röhr had even greater ambitions for “Story of the Sleeping Giants.”

“Story-wise, it was at all times meant for a world viewers, greater than the first two movies about Finnish lakes and forests,” commented Röhr. The helmer-producer attached along with his long-time buddy Tasioulis, recognized for his experience in creating theatrical occasions out of wildlife and pure historical past documentaries, similar to “Earth” which grossed about $130 million worldwide.

“We’re so grateful to collaborate with Sophisticated Films. They’re very inventive with nature films and boast a uncommon experience in exploiting all home windows and codecs, from Imax, function movie and TV to instructional, utilizing their direct hyperlinks to world distributors,” mentioned Röhr.

“Marko’s nature films are of the highest high quality; he has a real cinema mindset and understands the visible necessities to fill the massive display,” Tasioulis mentioned.

He added: “Past the movie itself, there’s a enormous hidden treasure of uncooked materials. As Marko has retained all rights for the movie, in addition to the earlier two tales, it provides us infinite prospects to seize the largest viewers potential, from conventional cinemagoers to environmentally-conscious youthful generations, wherever they’re.”

“Story of the Sleeping Giants” is because of open first in Finland on March 12 by Nordisk Movie Distribution.

MRP Matila Röhr Productions have been additionally companions to French Borsalino Productions and Gaumont Worldwide on the Arctic-set documentary “Ailo’s Journey,” which bought to greater than 100,000 tickets in Italy and Poland and ranked No. 7 amongst native movies at the Finnish field workplace in 2019.