Earthworm Jim will have a new animated series: the most famous earthworm in the video game returns to TV

Beyond the Groovy will narrate new stories about this peculiar hero, now accompanied by new characters.

Interplay Entertainment announced yesterday the development of a new animated series of Earthworm Jim, the iconic adventurer worm the protagonist of a series of action and platform video games that gained great fame in the 90s, in the days of SNES and SEGA Mega Drive. Your name? Earthworm Jim, Beyond the Groovy, and will be produced in collaboration with the Agency for the Performing Arts

At the moment there are not many details about its launch, and in fact the channel or streaming service where the program will find its home is a mystery, but a first preview has been shared where we can see the quality of the animation, and where it is guaranteed that Earthworm Jim will not renounce his comic touch and to a certain extent hooligan that so many players hooked us at the time. In addition, it is confirmed a product suitable for children and not so child audiences.

The Earthworm Jim reboot will continue to star the famous earthworm, but this time you will be accompanied on your space travels by two cadet worms and a large bull that we can see in the image that accompanies the news.

Earthworm Jim already had an animated series in the 90s with two seasons of 23 episodes that were broadcast by the defunct Kids’ WB.

This isn’t the only franchise-related announcement in recent months. For the next launch of the Intellivision Amico console, the premiere is expected Earthworm Jim 4, a new installment of the action and platform video game. At the moment the exact date for their disembarkation is unknown. At 3DJuegos we talked a few days ago about other video game adaptations.

More about: Earthworm Jim and TV Series and videogames.