EA’s latest patent wants to be a revolution: it seeks to make games tailored for each player

The video game world is an industry in constant evolution, and the best proof of this is in the constant flow of patents from different devices, both in software and hardware, from the main companies in the sector. The latest comes from Electronic Arts, and according to shared data it seems to seek to revolutionize the system for generating content and recommendations to the player.

Baptized with the name of Persona Driven Dynamic Content FrameworkEA’s legal document registered in April, and now known through Exputer, speaks of a system capable of collecting information on the player’s habits to propose content designed specifically to satisfy their interests, or suggest other more appropriate titles to his behavior.

Based on the data, the system will classify the player into various archetypesThe idea has a lot of crumb, and as usually happens in these patents, you have to use a little imagination to see how its application could be in the daily life of the player. However, the information provided is quite a lot, and for example we know that EA seeks, first of all, create a user archetype based on their play style, in the time you spend on each element of a title. For example, those who spend many minutes walking through a scenario will be classified as “explorers”. Other categories could be “collectors”, “completists”, “wrestlers”, etc. Of course, this supports different degrees and not everything will be black and white.

What app will it have? On the one hand, as we indicated at the beginning of the news, the collection of data will make it easier for the system to get its recommendations right, but on the other hand it will allow the generation of dynamic content. For example, they add from Exputer, develop a map where exploration is the protagonist, or a scenario where there are great challenges if you are looking to please a fan of challenges.

Those interested in learning more about this innovation can consult the entire patent. As always, your registration does not have to indicate an immediate application by those responsible. Leaving this topic behind, the editors of FIFA 23 are involved these days in a controversy with the single-player after the publication of a widely replicated message on social networks.

