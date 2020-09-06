Ease of Doing Business 2019 Ranking List: Andhra Pradesh wins UP, gets second place, see rankings of other states

Ease of Doing Business 2019 List: The Center on Saturday declared Andhra Pradesh (Andhra Pradesh) as the best performing state in terms of implementing trade reforms. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday released the ranking of states based on the implementation of the State Business Reform Action Plan. The ‘State Business Reform Action Plan 2019’ aims to improve the business environment by streamlining regulatory structures and simplifying procedures, easing the digitization of information and compliance burden. The objective of this scheme is to create an investor-friendly business environment. Also Read – Former CM Akhilesh Yadav’s taunt on Yogi Sarkar, said – UP has a ‘double engine’ government not ‘double misery’

According to the latest rankings, in 2019, Uttar Pradesh ranked second in Ease of Doing Business Uttar Pradesh in implementing trade reforms, while Telangana was selected for third place for doing better work in this direction. Also Read – UP BJP leader and accused of Noida’s Gaurav Chandel Murder case selling fruits in Mumbai

The biggest change in the ranking of the fourth edition is the way in which all the improvements were implemented by taking feedback from the actual users. This means that such feedback has become an important cornerstone for evaluating the performance of a state on all 181 correction parameters. Also Read – Andhra Pradesh: Former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu narrowly escapes road accident

Some of the reform areas where states’ performance has been measured include Ting Credit, Paying Tax, Resolving Insolvency, Construction Permit, Regis terring Property, Enforsing Contract, Start of Trade and Trading Across Bee Order.

Apart from the best performing states, the 2019 rankings also reveal that states like Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Lakshadweep have shown significant improvement in their rankings as compared to the previous year. In this case, Uttar Pradesh took second place in 2018, performing better than the 12th place in 2018.

But Haryana, Odisha, Kerala, Karnataka, Bihar, Goa, Assam and surprisingly Gujarat were the worst performing states in terms of reform initiatives in 2019 as compared to their performance in the previous year. Maharashtra has retained its 13th position among the big industrial states. Maharashtra was also ranked 13th in the 2018 rankings.

After releasing the report, the Finance Minister said that through this initiative, the Center is trying to create a competitive spirit among the states.

The Finance Minister said that some states have shown extraordinary energy to put together an action plan and ensure improvement. States have adopted the true spirit behind the State Trade Reform Action Plan. He said that the Prime Minister saw the Kovid epidemic as an opportunity and that is why announcements related to all self-reliant India schemes were included in the reform. Apart from this, the Finance Minister said that the Centre’s self-reliant initiative is helpful in becoming competitive and increasing exports by offering quality products.