Easily defeat one of the toughest bosses in the Elden Ring with this item.

A player has shared the best way to counter one of an enemy’s most devastating attacks.

Despite the progress compared to previous games by Miyazaki’s firm, it is clear that Elden Ring is difficult. That is something that his players already know, but the title of FromSoftware is reaching more audiences than ever and that can make overcoming challenges complex for more people.

That’s why we come to bring you a way to end one of the main bosses of the game. We are sure that he will help you, but just in case we let you know: the video that we are going to show you contains SPOILERSas it shows a very advanced enemy from the game’s history, as well as different areas that, if you want to discover for yourself, we do not recommend you see.

With that said, let’s get down to business. It has been a Reddit user who has popularized the way to defeat this boss, and the method is based on finding a very useful object. The video that we leave you below shows how to get it if we don’t have it, as well as how to use it:

The boss is none other than Malenia, Miquella’s sword. She is considered to be one of the most dangerous enemies in the game, with a devastating attack very difficult to counter. Sword Dance combines mobility and area attack, but it has been found that it is possible to interrupt the animation of the combo. How? throwing a ice jar.

The recipe is found in the Carian MansionMalenia is susceptible to freezing and the jar will stun her before she has a chance to attack you. However, this technique only works twice per matchup, as the boss develops freeze resistance after those uses. Be that as it may, it is very helpful, and it works during the second phase as well. The recipe for the jar is found in the Caria Mansion, and the jars themselves can be bought from the game’s merchants or found distributed around the map, as is also the case with the Icy Crystal Buds that complete the creation.

If after several attempts and following these guidelines you cannot defeat Malenia, you can always play as the user who has raised his character to level 713, making the battles against the most complex bosses last only a few seconds.

