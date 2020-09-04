East Ladakh border dispute: Rajnath Singh meets Chinese Defense Minister in Moscow

New Delhi: Amid growing tension in eastern Ladakh, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh met his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe in Moscow on Friday evening. The meeting started at 9.30 pm Indian time. Let it be said that this is the first high-level meeting between the two sides after the border dispute in East Ladakh in early May. However, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar had a telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi over the dispute. Also Read – Big News! Kovid-19 dandruff vaccine found safe, antibodies found in tests

Singh and Wei are in Moscow to attend a meeting of defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries. Sources said that there was a request from the Chinese Defense Minister for this meeting. The deadlock between the forces of India and China continues in many places in eastern Ladakh.

Tensions escalated when the Chinese army unsuccessfully attempted to occupy Indian territory on the southern shore of Pangong Lake five days ago, even when both sides are trying to resolve the dispute through diplomatic and military negotiations. India is located in several areas of strategically significant elevation on the southern bank of Pangong Lake and has strengthened its presence in 'Finger-2' and 'Finger-3' to thwart any Chinese activity. China has strongly opposed India's move.

However, India says that these elevated areas are in its side in LAC. Army Chief General MM Narwane also made a two-day visit to Ladakh on Thursday and Friday and made a thorough review of the security situation in the area.