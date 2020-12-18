East Ladakh deadlock: India and China agree to continue consultations at diplomatic and military level

New Delhi: India and China on Friday reviewed the developments along the Line of Actual Control in East Ladakh and agreed to complete the withdrawal of troops from all the points of confrontation on the LAC as soon as possible and continue to consult at diplomatic and military level. . Also Read – Aus vs Ind, 1st Test: Former veteran said – Kohli will be desperate to score a century in second innings after being run out

According to the statement of the Ministry of External Affairs, "Both sides agreed that the next (ninth) round of senior commanders' meeting should be held on a date soon so that both sides will be able to complete the troops on LAC as per the current agreements and protocol In the context of talks with China over the East Ladakh deadlock, the Ministry of External Affairs said that troops from all points of confrontation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) would be the earliest It was agreed to continue working towards complete withdrawal.

On diplomatic-level talks with China over the border deadlock, the ministry said, "Both sides took cognizance that the seventh and eighth rounds of military talks helped bring stability." According to the ministry's statement, Friday On December 18, the 20th meeting of the Executive Mechanism (WMCC) on the Indo-China border matters was discussed and coordinated digitally.

In this meeting, the Indian delegation was headed by the Joint Secretary (East Asia), while the Chinese delegation was headed by the Secretary-General of the Department of Border and Sea Affairs of the Foreign Ministry of China. The last meeting of the WMCC was held on 30 September.

According to the ministry, India and China have reviewed the developments along the Line of Actual Control in East Ladakh. Both sides took cognizance that the meeting of senior commanders in the seventh and eighth rounds helped to bring stability at the ground level.

It is noteworthy that the meeting of senior commanders of the seventh and eighth rounds was held on October 12 and November 6, 2020 respectively.

“Both sides agreed to continue discussions at the diplomatic and military level,” the Foreign Ministry said. Significantly, in the eastern Ladakh mountainous region of eastern Ladakh, about 50 thousand Indian soldiers were fully Posted in ready position. Negotiations to end the deadlock between the two countries have not yielded any concrete results yet.

Earlier on Thursday, the Foreign Ministry had hoped that further talks with China would help the two sides reach a mutually acceptable agreement to fully withdraw from all conflict zones on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. Will help

Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava had said in the press conference that the two sides are maintaining contacts through diplomatic and military means and through these discussions, both sides have helped to increase understanding about each other’s stance.

(input language)