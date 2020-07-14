East Ladakh dispute: India-China Army commanders meet Highleville in Chushul today

new Delhi: Talks for the fourth round of senior commanders of the Indian and Chinese military are going to be held on Tuesday to reduce tension in eastern Ladakh in a time-bound manner and to determine the modalities to withdraw troops. This meeting will begin at 11:30 am in Chushul in the Indian part of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. This is the fourth round of meeting. Also Read – Rate of patients recovering from corona in 19 states of the country better than national average: Center

The talks will focus on removing troops and other military equipment from the previous base in a time bound manner, starting the second round of retreating processions in Pangog So and Depsang. The Indian side will insist on restoring the status quo before May 5 in all areas of eastern Ladakh.

Possibility of finalization of restoration of peace in high altitude area

The blueprint for restoring peace and tranquility in high altitude areas is also likely to be finalized by both sides. Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, the commander of the 14th Corps at Leh, is likely to lead the Indian delegation. The Chinese side can be led by Major General Liu Lin, the commander of the South Xinjiang military zone.

Chinese troops removed from Gogra, Hot Springs and Galvan Valley

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China has completed the process of repelling troops from Gogra, Hot Springs and Galvan Valley and in the past one week it has reduced the number of troops near Finger Four in Pangog So area. India is insisting that China remove the security forces from the areas between Finger Four and Finger Eight.

The withdrawal process began after talks between NSA Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister

Let us tell you that after almost two hours of telephone talks between National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the formal process of withdrawing troops started last Monday i.e. June 6.

Decision to proceed on the process of retreat

– On 10 June Friday, diplomatic level talks were held between India and China. During this time, both sides had decided to go ahead with the process of complete withdrawal of troops in eastern Ladakh in a timely manner to restore peace.

– It was decided in the meeting that senior commanders of both the armies will discuss ‘soon’ to complete the process of retreating and reducing stress.

Three rounds of meetings have been held

Three rounds of talks have been held between the two countries at the Lieutenant General level and the last meeting was held on 30 June. In this meeting, both sides agreed to reduce the tension in a quick, phased and gradual manner with priority to remove the deadlock.

– First Lieutenant General level talks were held on 6 June.

– In the first meeting, both sides agreed to withdraw slowly from all places of confrontation with Galvan Valley.

– The second tour was held on 22 June.

– The third round met on 30 June

Tension deepened between Indian and Chinese forces at several places in eastern Ladakh since May 5.

This tension increased after 20 soldiers of India were martyred on the night of 15 June in Galvan Valley.

– The Chinese army was also harmed, but it has not told anything about it.

– According to US intelligence report, 35 Chinese soldiers were killed.