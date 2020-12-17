‘East Los Excessive’ Co-Creator Carlos Portugal to Develop Drama at NBC

NBC is creating the drama collection “Heirs” from Carlos Portugal.

The collection is about in Miami Seaside’s unique Star Island. It follows the heirs of a Latin American ex-dictator as they face an sudden dilemma when a younger lady is kidnapped from their residence on the night time of their very own daughter’s lavish quinceañera.

Portugal will write and government produce the undertaking, with John Davis, Jordan Davis, and John Fox government producing by way of Davis Leisure. Common Tv will function the studio. Davis Leisure is at present underneath an general deal at UTV.

Portugal beforehand co-created the Hulu collection “East Los Excessive,” on which he additionally served as a director and government producer. The present as one in every of Hulu’s first authentic collection and ran for 4 seasons. His different credit embrace “Meet the Browns,” “Home of Payne,” and the 2006 characteristic movie “East Aspect Story.” He’s at present creating the thriller drama “Miss NG” for HBO Max.

He’s repped by APA and Lichter Grossman.

Davis Leisure at present produces the “Magnum P.I.” reboot on CBS in addition to the upcoming “Equalizer” reboot at CBS starring Queen Latifah. The corporate can also be engaged on the collection “Insurgent” at ABC. Starring Katey Sagal, the present is impressed by the lifetime of Erin Brockovich, the topic of the self-titled, Oscar-winning movie starring Julia Roberts. ABC picked the undertaking up to collection in September after it was initially a part of the community’s pilot season, which was thrown utterly off target due to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down manufacturing.