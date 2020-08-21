‘East Los Excessive’ Co-Creator to Develop Drama for HBO Max (EXCLUSIVE)

Carlos Portugal is creating the one-hour thriller drama “Miss NG” at HBO Max, Selection has realized completely.

The sequence is about within the small city of Nuevo Guerrero, the place nothing is extra necessary than the annual Miss Nuevo Guerrero magnificence pageant. However when final 12 months’s winner goes lacking, her former greatest buddy, her arch-rival and her half-sister all enter the upcoming pageant. In doing so, they threat going lacking themselves and exposing the city’s darkish secrets and techniques.

Portugal will write and govt produce the potential sequence. Charles D. King and Marta Fernandez of Macro Tv Studios can even govt produce. UCP and Macro Tv Studios will co-produce.

Portugal beforehand co-created the Hulu sequence “East Los Excessive,” on which he additionally served as a director and govt producer. The present as one among Hulu’s first unique sequence and ran for 4 seasons. His different credit embody “Meet the Browns,” “Home of Payne,” and the 2006 function movie “East Facet Story”

He’s repped by APA and Lichter Grossman.

Macro Tv Studios’ current exhibits embody “Gentefied” and “Elevating Dion,” each at Netflix. UCP, a part of Common Studio Group, presently produces exhibits like “The Umbrella Academy,” “The Sinner,” “Homecoming,” and “Courageous New World.” Different just lately introduced initiatives for UCP embody the Hulu drama “The Lady From Plainville” starring Elle Fanning as Michelle Carter, the lady on the middle of the texting suicide case. UCP’s “Dr. Demise” — based mostly on the story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch and starring Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater — has been ordered to sequence at Peacock.