EastEnders airs classic Max and Stacey affair reveal: All you need to know

Whereas EastEnders stays off the air as new episodes are filmed, the run of weekly classic instalments continues and this week is without doubt one of the greats – the Christmas Day reveal of the affair between Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and Max Branning (Jake Wooden).

Right here is all you need to know forward of tonight’s episode if you need a little bit of a refresher.

When did Max and Stacey’s affair start?

Max already had kind with affairs and earlier than Stacey, there was Gemma Clewes (Emmerdale’s Natalie J.Robb). When Max first met Stacey, he was not impressed and didn’t disguise how a lot he thought son, Bradley (Charlie Clements) might do higher. Stacey quickly fell pregnant and Max talked Bradley into wanting an abortion – which destroyed the connection. It was this that prompted Stacey to make a transfer on Max out of revenge and the affair started. To complicate issues even additional, Max’s spouse Tanya (Jo Joyner) introduced she was pregnant and Max discovered himself torn between saving his marriage and persevering with on with Stacey. He ultimately selected Tanya and ended the affair, with Stacey and Bradley quickly reuniting and getting engaged. However the story was removed from over…

How was Max and Stacey’s affair revealed?

Regardless of the affair ending, the 2 did share yet one more kiss, on the evening on Stacey and Bradley’s wedding ceremony no much less. It turned out to be a kiss too far as, unbeknownst to them, Lauren (then performed by Madeline Duggan) had a camcorder operating which recorded the entire thing. And what higher time for the tape to be performed then when all of the household are gathered round to have fun Christmas? And that’s precisely what occurred as Lauren made a replica of the recording and ensured that Bradley noticed it. It’s this episode airing tonight and it’s definitely one of many extra memorable EastEnders festive episodes.

What occurred subsequent?

Nothing good. Each {couples} filed for divorce rapidly after the Christmas debacle and issues quickly turned nasty. Tanya moved on with Sean Slater (Rob Kazinsky) and Max set about taking part in soiled in his quest to greatest her within the divorce. To say issues went south from there can be an understatement as occasions led to Tanya burning Max alive within the woods. While she did have a change of coronary heart and didn’t go away him down there to die, it was a surprising transfer from a personality we by no means knew was able to such an act.

However at the least they each survived. Issues have been even worse for the opposite half of the affair as Bradley plummeted to his dying from the roof of The Queen Vic while operating from the police who suspected him of murdering Archie Mitchell (Larry Lamb). The evil rapist had beforehand attacked Stacey and it was, in reality, her that was responsible of the killing. The dramatic occasions performed out within the stay EastEnders episode in 2010. Max then helped Stacey flee the nation when Turner left the position earlier than returning full time in 2014.

Is there nonetheless something between Max and Stacey?

Each characters are nonetheless common fixtures in Walford, though Stacey has been absent as Lacey Turner is on maternity go away and is anticipated to make a return quickly. As for whether or not there’s nonetheless a spark between them each, nicely it’s by no means doubtless to go away completely. They’ve revisited their emotions for one another up to now and when Max started a relationship with Stacey’s pal, Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton), she was visibly jealous and was very stern with Max about not mistreating her. In order of proper now, there’s nothing between them however given the chequered historical past they’ve, we’d not be stunned to see them again in one another’s arms once more in some unspecified time in the future sooner or later.

Go to our devoted EastEnders web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers. If you’re searching for extra to watch take a look at our TV information.