EastEnders airs Daniel Cook death scene as Adrian Edmondson leaves the cast

Hearts broke in EastEnders as Daniel Cook handed away peacefully from most cancers on Thursday 27th February, bringing TV legend Adrian Edmondson’s time on the cleaning soap to a shifting finish.

Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) acquired the all-clear from her ovarian most cancers at her newest check-up, but it surely was bittersweet as she was consumed with guilt that her boyfriend Daniel faces a terminal analysis and wouldn’t be getting excellent news from the physician any time quickly.

Daniel buoyed Jean’s spirits, in his typical sarcastic method, as she shared her unhappiness and anger at the state of affairs and the pair stepped out into the Sq. gardens for some recent air. When Jean returned from getting some scorching drinks, Daniel had died on Arthur’s bench. She quietly sat subsequent to him and mourned, calling the cantankerous Mr Cook “The love of my life…”.

Edmondson’s casting was large information final spring and the former star of The Younger Ones made his debut in June 2019, when Jean met the fellow most cancers affected person at a chemotherapy appointment.

Initially disgusted by his rudeness and moderately darkish sense of humour, that bordered on the inappropriate, the pair slowly constructed up a friendship that developed into one thing a lot deeper.

Realising Jean was falling for him, in October 2019 Daniel obtained a buddy to deceive her he had died so as to shield her from watching his decline. He even went to the hassle of staging a pretend memorial service…

Kush Kazemi then ran into him at the hospital a couple of months later and swore to maintain the secret and never let on to Jean, however Daniel got here again from the useless at Christmas and revealed himself as the guardian angel who helped the Slaters from being evicted by new landlords the Panesars, revealing to a surprised Jean he was nonetheless alive.

Since then the pair have been having fun with spending time collectively realizing Daniel didn’t have lengthy left. Alas, it’s now RIP Daniel – how will Jean cope with out her companion in crime?

