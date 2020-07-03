EastEnders announces Secrets From the Square landladies special

Two of the Queen Victoria’s most well-known landladies workforce as much as rejoice the legacy of the legendary pub’s feminine bosses, previous and current, in a special version of EastEnders: Secrets From the Square.

Letitia Dean (Sharon Watts) and Kellie Brilliant (Linda Carter) be a part of host Stacey Dooley in a forthcoming episode of the backstage present, at present giving EastEnders followers their repair whereas the cleaning soap is off air, and reminisce about their characters’ largest moments behind the bar of the beloved boozer.

“We’re speaking all issues landladies,” reveals Dooley, who interviews a pair of solid members every week who look again on their time in Walford, and tease what’s in retailer when the present returns later this yr.

“Letitia Dean and Kellie Brilliant are only a scream collectively, they’re actually good enjoyable. I had the most sensible afternoon with the pair of them.”

Brilliant and co-star Danny Dyer, aka Mick Carter, had been Dooley’s first friends in the opening episode, whereas Dean appeared alongside fellow unique solid survivor Adam Woodyatt (Ian Beale) in week two.

Now the twosome might be chatting collectively for the first time about Brilliant handing the landlady mantel again to Dean, as seen in June’s epic cliffhanger when it was revealed the Carters had offered the pub to Sharon and Ian below Phil Mitchell’s nostril.

They can even look again at the iconic, plucky feminine publicans that got here earlier than them, together with Sharon’s adopted, alcohol-addicted mum Angie Watts, and the mighty Peggy Mitchell, performed by Dame Barbara Windsor.

There isn’t any confirmed transmission date for the landladies special, however the BBC promise will probably be introduced in the end.

Different stars set to seem over the present’s run embody James Bye (Martin Fowler) and Davood Ghadami (Kush Kazemi), Diane Parish (Denise Fox) and Tameka Empson (Kim Fox), Max Bowden (Ben Mitchell) and Tony Clay (Callum Freeway), Natalie Cassidy (Sonia Fowler) and Shona McGarty (Whitney Dean), Jake Wooden (Max Branning) and Scott Maslen (Jack Branning), and Linda Henry (Shirley Carter) and Luisa Bradshaw-White (Tina Carter).

EastEnders is anticipated to return to our screens in late summer season, with seventh September the rumoured – though not confirmed – date for the massive comeback.

EastEnders: Secrets From the Square airs Mondays at 8.00pm on BBC One. Basic episodes are proven Tuesdays at 7.30pm on BBC One.

