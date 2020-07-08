EastEnders’ Ben and Callum reunite in behind-the-scenes special

With EastEnders nonetheless on a break from new episodes whereas new socially distanced filming begins, we have now one other Secrets and techniques From the Sq. to look ahead to subsequent week and this time, host Stacey Dooley shall be speaking to Tony Clay and Max Bowden – in any other case generally known as Callum Freeway and Ben Mitchell.

The on-screen couple – identified to followers as “Ballum” – shall be wanting again on the many highs and lows of the journey their characters have been on up to now, together with moments corresponding to their first kiss, Callum popping out, and Ben’s current battle along with his listening to loss.

In addition to reliving tales we already know, anticipate the same old nuggets of enjoyable info to be thrown in alongside the best way, corresponding to Bowden admitting he had no thought he was auditioning for the position of Ben Mitchell when he was first up for the half, and the story of a ghostly pigeon that just about threw a delicate scene into chaos…

The episode can even put the highlight on different memorable LGBTQ+ characters from through the years, together with Syed and Christian, Colin and Barry and Binnie and Della. Conserving with the theme, Tony can even give Stacey a tour of the native homosexual bar, The Prince Albert, the place he’ll discuss her by means of a few of his private favorite moments from his time on the present.

Anticipate to get a tease of what the longer term holds for the couple too with Ben’s present situation leaving them in a strained place when EastEnders went on a break final month. A return date for the principle present has but to be introduced however we did at the least get to seek out out who the brand new proprietor of The Queen Vic is earlier than it went off air.

The next evening will the following traditional EastEnders episode air and it ties in properly to this week’s Secrets and techniques From the Sq..

The 2019 episode included Walford’s first Homosexual Delight and dealt closely with the romance between Callum and Ben. The official synopsis for the episode reads: “Because the residents of Albert Sq. have a good time Walford’s first-ever Homosexual Delight, Stuart confronts his brother, the Taylor household rally spherical Bernadette, and Stacey loses her persistence with Kat.”

