EastEnders’ Ben Mitchell must make one major change to find happiness with Callum

To say that life has not been simple for Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) of late in EastEnders could be virtually redundant – life has by no means been simple for him and given the Mitchell legacy he is part of, it comes as no shock.

Followers have taken to his newest relationship with Callum Freeway (Tony Clay) very well and plenty of are hoping that this would be the actual deal; a romance that goes the gap. However the newest Secrets and techniques From the Sq. indicated that when EastEnders returns, Ballum might have been aside by means of lockdown. Is that is the tip of yet one more romance for Ben, and can he ever have the option to find love?

For us, we can not assist however really feel that Ben’s rocky love life has been, at the very least partially, hampered by the failed relationships he has seen rising up. We all know that Ben at all times desires to please his father, Phil (Steve McFadden) and does all he can to show himself as a Mitchell, however Phil’s love life has been one catastrophe after the subsequent and Ben appears set to proceed following that damaging path.

A part of Ben’s drawback, and one that has broken the bond he shared with Callum, is his tendency to hold issues to himself. It’s par for the course once you dabble in unlawful doings whereas your accomplice works on becoming a member of the police drive, however it has actually been a reason for numerous points, not to point out Ben being lower than forthcoming over how dangerous his listening to loss had change into within the weeks main up to EastEnders going off the air.

Earlier than Callum, and again when Ben appeared much more like Harry Reid, there was Paul Coker (Jonny Labey) and while that relationship was not simple (it was Ben’s first after popping out), it confirmed a extra secure facet of him and it appeared the characters had been destined to keep collectively. However as viewers know, a homophobic assault resulted in Paul’s demise and that second was seemingly pivotal for serving to to form who Ben would change into.

May or not it’s that, regardless of his love for Callum, there’s a sturdy a part of Ben that’s resistant to being susceptible and absolutely open with his boyfriend? He had that earlier than and it was snatched away from him and it might actually match with how he hides points of himself away from Callum.

Or might or not it’s, as beforehand talked about, a knock-on impact of watching his father bounce from one troubled, unstable, relationship to the subsequent? In all chance, it’s a mixture of the 2 and Ben is at a pivotal level in his life now. To lose Callum, on high of all that has occurred to him of late, might effectively be the ultimate nail within the coffin for Ben ever having a secure, wholesome and loving future.

For us, one of the best likelihood Ben has of getting a contented ending could be for him to distance himself from being a Mitchell. Historical past has proven that issues by no means run easily in love for that household however that is Ben we’re speaking about and truthfully, we are able to see him repeating the identical errors for a few years to come.

That being stated, if there may be ever going to be somebody aside from Paul to change issues for Ben, it’s Callum. Let’s simply hope Ben realises that earlier than it’s too late.

