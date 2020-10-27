EastEnders’ Billy furious as he learns what happened to Honey

Issues are by no means straightforward for poor Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) in EastEnders and, having solely not too long ago returned to Walford, she is already dealing with a harrowing ordeal when she is sexually assaulted after having her drink spiked.

She reveals her braveness when she reviews evil Paul to the police and subsequent week, however when she checks in for an replace on the case, she is unaware Billy (Perry Fenwick) has seen the trade and he quickly learns the reality about what happened from Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick).

Honey has to admit what happened to Billy and whereas she tells them that Paul has been arrested after the police discovered the sick video on his telephone that he recorded, the information that he has been launched on bail sees Billy seething with rage.

For Billy, that is paying homage to what happened to Little Mo again in 2004 when she was raped in The Queen Vic and he rapidly disappears when he hears Paul has been launched. Honey and Jay are involved about what he could do and it seems they had been proper to be nervous.

When Jay finds Billy, he is armed with a brick and prepared to take his anger out on Paul. However will Jay give you the chance to cease Billy from getting himself into critical hassle with the police?

Elsewhere in Walford, search for adjustments on the best way as two long-time solid members are set to say goodbye – considered one of them for good. Adam Woodyatt is taking an prolonged break from his function as Ian Beale, suggesting that his secret involvement in Denny’s demise through the Thames boat catastrophe is about to come out.

Whereas his frenemy, Max Branning, can also be off with Jake Wooden leaving the function behind completely. He’s rumoured to be one of many campmates on this yr’s Wales-based I’m a Superstar – our fingers are crossed that the hearsay is true.

Go to our devoted EastEnders web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers. If you happen to’re searching for extra to watch try our TV information.