EastEnders’ Bobby Beale in danger as Dotty and Peter rush to his aid

EastEnders’ Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) hasn’t had the smoothest of rides on Albert Sq. not too long ago.

The teen has solely simply recovered from being overwhelmed up through the 35th anniversary by a pack of thugs, and it appears he’s in line for one more drama.

Within the coming weeks, Peter Beale cottons on to the little crush his brother has on Dotty.

Everyone knows she’s bother, and it doesn’t take lengthy for her to deliver Bobby into her ring.

Peter knocks Bobby’s confidence and as they head off to the membership, their night time goes from unhealthy to worse.

Bobby tries to showcase in entrance of Dotty and purchase some laughing fuel off her, however she refuses.

Selecting himself up, Bobby makes yet one more try to impress his love curiosity and gives to purchase her a drink – solely to discover Peter acquired their first.

Later in the night time, Peter and Dotty go to share a kiss, however in a second of drama, Bobby collapses!

Did he take something? And extra importantly, is he alright?

This isn’t the primary time Dotty’s medicine have put somebody in danger as Bex Fowler beforehand suffered an overdose.

Is time operating out for her?

EastEnders will air these scenes on Tuesday 28th April at 7.30pm on BBC One.

In the meantime, Keegan Baker has discovered himself in bother with the police.

He has fallen foul of bias which resulted in his arrest following an incident at a celebration which he had nothing to do with.

Can he persuade somebody he’s harmless?

Go to our devoted EastEnders web page for all the most recent information, interviews and spoilers. If you happen to’re searching for extra to watch take a look at our TV information.

