EastEnders boss Jon Sen explains why Chantelle was killed in abuse storyline

Warning: this story accommodates dialogue of home abuse which some may discover distressing.

EastEnders concluded this night with the heartbreaking demise of Chantelle Atkins (Jessica Plummer) after years of abuse by the hands of her husband, Grey Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith).

It’s been devastating to look at the storyline unfold and sadly it ended in catastrophe for the hairdresser, who was killed by her personal partner after she lastly instructed him she didn’t love him and wished to depart him.

RadioTimes.com spoke solely to Government Producer, Jon Sen, about why Chantelle’s life ended this fashion on display screen, particularly contemplating she had already requested for assist.

“A criticism is usually a fear that we’re displaying a sufferer that tries to depart and that backfires on her tremendously – I’d like folks to understand that for folks in Chantelle’s scenario, telling somebody what you’re going by is so vital,” Sen defined.

“Chantelle thinks she’s doing her kids and husband a service by preserving this secret to herself, not desirous to make waves so she carries this secret all on her personal so she doesn’t attain out to anybody. She additionally thinks that she’s not well worth the assist. She appears at Grey as being somebody who’s above her – his sensible swimsuit, good job – he’s very center class.

“In actuality, she is value one million of him as a result of she’s a kinder, higher, nicer particular person. It’s that perception that he’s too good for her that basically holds her again. By means of Chantelle’s story, we hope to encourage survivors to know that they’re completely well worth the help and to talk out. It’s by a tradition of silence that the atrocities of home abuse are capable of thrive.”

In response to Girls’s Assist, Chantelle’s demise is harrowingly true to life as they instructed us: “On common three ladies each fortnight are killed by present or ex companions in the UK, so what occurs to Chantelle is tragically true to life.”

Lisa King from Refuge added: “Not less than 26 ladies have been killed by abusive companions in the course of the coronavirus lockdown and Chantelle’s tragic homicide displays the true nature of home abuse, which takes lives and ruins lives. The actual fact stays that home abuse can have an effect on anybody, and it’s horrific that so many ladies and women proceed to be killed at such a price by violent males.”

Chantelle was proven all through the week attempting to get assist escaping her abusive husband and made a plan to flee along with her kids.

Alluding to the abuse she was struggling, she discovered help from Kheerat Panesar (Jaskiranjit Singh Deol) who was serving to her to flee, however to no avail – Grey was at all times one step additional than her.

A remaining argument ended in Grey pushing Chantelle again and she or he fell onto the open dishwasher, with a big knife piercing her.

Panicking he’s gone too far, Grey leaves the home and runs some errands – getting himself an alibi – earlier than returning to his spouse as she passes away.

So why did Chantelle die? What impression does Sen and the EastEnders crew need it to have?

“I would like it to be a name to motion to anyone who feels trapped in a relationship or out of the blue turns into conscious that they’re in a coercive or abusive relationship. There may be help and folks that they will flip to. Motion is vital as a result of being trapped in a scenario like this could have deadly penalties,” Sen mentioned.

EastEnders labored with Refuge, Girls’s Assist and Solace on each side of the storyline, assembly survivors, and ensuring each little bit of the script is reflective of actual life conditions some discover themselves in. Lately, Smith turned an envoy for Girls’s Assist.

This was essential for Sen, who continued: “It’s vital to mirror the terrifying statistics of home violence all through the nation and reflecting the reality of what really occurs. We wished to inform a narrative that was the expertise of actual folks that endure by the hands of their abusers.”

For charities reminiscent of Refuge and Girls’s Assist, having the publicity of such a tragic storyline is essential for tackling a hidden downside.

Girls’s Assist instructed us: “Soaps are watched by large audiences, made up of individuals of all ages and backgrounds, who’re actually invested in the characters and care about what is going on to them, so you’ll be able to inform a strong story about home abuse in a cleaning soap which has a long-lasting impact. That is particularly vital in regard to coercive management, the place there may be much less understanding about this type of home abuse, as it isn’t bodily however controlling and coercive behaviour.”

King from Refuge added: “It has been unimaginable to see the impression of Chantelle’s storyline over the past 12 months. Soaps are a cornerstone of our society and a mirrored image of what abnormal folks expertise day by day. By displaying the insidious and pervasive nature of home abuse in actual time, EastEnders has highlighted the devastating actuality that home abuse stays the largest subject affecting ladies and kids right now.”

If you happen to or somebody you realize has been affected by Chantelle’s storyline, you could find assist and help from Refuge and Girls’s Assist. You may as well contact the Nationwide Home Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 freed from cost.