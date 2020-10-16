EastEnders casts ex Corrie star Zaraah Abrahams as Chelsea Fox

Chelsea Fox might be performed by a brand new actress, former Coronation Road star Zaraah Abrahams, when she returns to EastEnders for the primary time since 2010.

EastEnders followers will bear in mind Chelsea had a busy love life again within the day, when she was performed by Tiana Benjamin for 5 years from 2006-2010, however departed in haste when her demented father, Lucas Johnson, was arrested for killing ex Trina and Denise Fox‘s ex-husband Owen.

It’s simply been introduced that Don Gilet may even be returning to EastEnders as Lucas later this yr.

Chelsea had a fling with Grant Mitchell earlier than falling for unhealthy boy Sean Slater after which shifting onto Jack Branning, the identical Jack Branning her mom Denise is in a relationship now.

Abrahams mentioned: “I’m so excited to be becoming a member of such an iconic present and I’m actually wanting ahead to taking over the function of Chelsea Fox.”

For those who really feel such as you’ve seen the 33-year-old actress earlier than, you undoubtedly have. Abrahams first made a reputation for herself as Underworld machinist Joanne Jackson in Coronation Road from 2005-2007, earlier than shifting on to play unhealthy girl-turned-school star Michaela White within the BBC One highschool drama Waterloo Street. She additionally appeared in Holby Metropolis and Scott and Bailey.

Abrahams relocated to the US for a interval and appeared in HBO collection The Knick and Spike Lee’s film Da Candy Blood of Jesus.

She instructed The Voice newspaper in 2015 that she was shaking when she auditioned for Spike Lee, who emailed her out of the blue after seeing her in a brief movie. She landed the a part of the agonised girlfriend of a troubled drug addict within the film, then starred in medical drama The Knick for one season.

However she is a practical character and mentioned she’ll go the place the work is, therefore her function within the BBC One cleaning soap.

“It’s simply my dream to work on nice initiatives,” she mentioned. “I simply wish to go the place the work is and the place the alternatives are actually.”

EastEnders’ govt producer Jon Sen mentioned: “When Chelsea was round, hassle was by no means distant and that’s as true as ever when she returns to Walford later this yr. We’re excited that followers are going to see Chelsea again on their screens and thrilled that the great Zaraah goes to play her.”

It’s not identified precisely when Chelsea will arrive in Albert Sq..

