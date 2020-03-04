EastEnders’ Chantelle Atkins in more danger as Gray erupts after huge news

EastEnders’ Chantelle Atkins (Jessica Plummer) will discover herself in more danger from Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) in the approaching weeks.

He’s undoubtedly below stress as he tries to get Whitney Dean out of jail for killing Leo King, and sadly, the stress brings again his abusive nature.

Mitch turns into more and more suspicious of his son-in-law’s behaviour with Chantelle and turns into satisfied Gray is conserving one thing hidden.

What’s more, he will get the flawed finish of the stick, and thinks Gray is having an affair, when actually, he couldn’t be more flawed.

Gray is definitely suspended from his regulation agency, which is inserting a huge burden on the household, not to mention Chantelle.

When folks begin to quiz Gray on his actions, it’s Mitch who takes motion and follows his son-in-law to a lodge.

Though Chantelle tries to discourage him, it’s to no avail, and Mitch finally works out the reality.

Being a caring member of the family, he affords the household some cash to tide them over, however this solely serves to anger Gray, who’s embarrassed by the entire thing.

And naturally, he takes his anger out on poor Chantelle and accuses her of telling her dad what’s been happening.

In scenes which might be certain to be disturbing, Gray will explode at Chantelle and this time, she is pressured to take time to get well from what occurred.

However will Mitch work out what Gray’s actual secret is?

Bernadette and Tiffany plan a shock for the couple in The Vic, and Chantelle sadly can’t attend – the place Mitch is horrified to listen to from Mitch that Chantelle didn’t say something in any respect.

Will somebody go and test on her?