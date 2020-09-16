EastEnders’ Chantelle caught by abusive husband Gray calling her new love Kheerat

Chantelle Atkins moved one stage nearer to her tragic loss of life on EastEnders when she was caught on the cellphone telling Kheerat Panesar she had modified her thoughts – she wished to be with him. Abusive husband Gray was standing behind her when she made the decision.

EastEnders introduced not too long ago that Chantelle (Jessica Plummer) would die by the hands of her husband after his controlling, violent behaviour made her life insupportable throughout lockdown.

On Monday she tried to make her escape with her kids Mia and Mackenzie, ostensibly on a household vacation to Southend, however she had no intention of returning to her solicitor husband. Gray (Toby-Alexander Smith) suspected her plans and manipulated the scenario to maintain them at house, that means she needed to depart Albert Sq. alone.

On Tuesday, Chantelle got here near telling her father, Mitch, about her abusive marriage and why she had arrived in Southend in such a state of hysteria with out her kids. She didn’t, however he advised her he was going to fetch them: clearly she was sad with out them.

Later in Tuesday’s episode, her mom Karen advised her Mitch was on the best way again to Southend with the youngsters – she was perplexed however delighted that Gray had allow them to come. Hassle is, she had no concept that he was coming too.

The remainder of the household had been pleased to see Gray when he walked in, saying: “I didn’t wish to miss out on the household enjoyable.”

Chantelle, in the meantime, was in a café close by, dialling Kheerat (Jaz Deol), to inform him she had modified her thoughts – she wished to symbolically money within the on line casino chip that he’d advised her to maintain till she was able to spend it.

“Hear, Kheerat,” she stated. “I’ve modified my thoughts. I’m prepared. I wish to money in.”

The digital camera shot then widened to disclose Gray standing behind her. He’d heard each phrase she had stated and the tip was one step nearer.

EastEnders has labored intently on the storylines with Ladies’s Help and Refuge and the BBC One cleaning soap has been praised for the best way it has highlighted the rise in home abuse in the course of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Refuge reacted to the most recent storyline improvement on Tuesday.

It takes round 7 makes an attempt earlier than a survivor can safely depart an abusive associate. In case you’re considering leaving, we will help. https://t.co/zrOzNlp3hK #Chantelle #EastEnders @bbceastenders — Refuge (@RefugeCharity) September 15, 2020

EastEnders returns to BBC One on Thursday night time at 7.35pm.

In case you’re in search of extra to look at, take a look at our TV information.