EastEnders’ character Chantelle killed by abusive husband Gray after harrowing lockdown

EastEnders is returning on Monday with the start of the tip of Chantelle Atkins – later this month she is killed as she tries to flee abusive husband Gray after their relationship disintegrated throughout their lockdown isolation.

Gray (Toby Alexander Smith) and Chantelle Atkins (Jessica Plummer) arrived in Albert Sq. in 2019: a thriving solicitor and his stunning spouse, they appeared like a golden couple.

As is usually the case, the Atkins’ idyllic, enviable relationship hid a determined home scenario. It grew to become steadily obvious to viewers that Chantelle had been topic to years of psychological and bodily abuse by her violent, controlling husband.

The EastEnders storyline has been hailed for reflecting actual life. Refuge, which runs the 24-hour Nationwide Home Abuse Helpline, has seen calls and contacts to this life-saving service soar throughout the pandemic, whereas Ladies’s Assist launched the sobering statistic that over two-thirds of survivors reported their home abuse escalated in lockdown.

Refuge reported that within the first week of July, as lockdown lifted, there was a 54 per cent rise in ladies contacting its helpline needing refuge emergency lodging, in comparison with the final week in June.

The EastEnders viewers will see this mirrored within the Atkins’ relationship as she makes the massive choice to file for divorce. Chantelle makes an attempt to flee from Gray however fails, and he kills her.

EastEnders burdened that producers, writers and the forged had labored intently with Ladies’s Assist and Refuge on the storyline.

Ladies’s Assist spokesperson Teresa Parker mentioned her organisation visited the Elstree studios with a survivor of abuse initially of the storyline.

She mentioned: “[The survivor] spoke to Jessica, which was very emotional and had a huge effect on how she has performed the character of Chantelle.”

Plummer mentioned it had been a privilege to play Chantelle and to inform her story, including that she had identified for some time now “it wasn’t going to finish effectively for Chantelle”.

She added: “…though it was a shock to seek out out her destiny, far too many women and men endure in silence so I hope that by elevating consciousness we will finally save lives. I’m so grateful to all of the staff and my pretty forged members for being so supportive, I’ll miss Albert Sq.!”

Refuge’s director of communications Lisa King mentioned: “Home abuse is the most important subject affecting our society and thousands and thousands of girls and ladies stay trapped with an abusive accomplice. Sadly, Chantelle’s homicide just isn’t an remoted incident – on common, two ladies per week are killed by a present or former accomplice in England and Wales.”

EastEnders’ govt producer Jon Sen mentioned that Chantelle’s tragic ending was all the time deliberate with the intention of embedding the truth of home abuse on the coronary heart of the Atkins household.

He mentioned: “Having the ability to make clear the realities of what goes on behind closed doorways has by no means been extra essential given the harrowing statistics because of the present pandemic and hopefully Chantelle’s story will encourage folks to talk out to somebody they belief and get the help that they want.”

He praised Plummer “extraordinary” efficiency, including that even in her ultimate scenes, the viewers will likely be moved by Chantelle’s power.

Plummer’s loss of life will happen someday in September, whereas EastEnders returns for 4 20-minute episodes per week at 8.05pm on Monday, seventh September.

Refuge urged anybody who had been affected by Chantelle’s story to contact Refuge’s Nationwide Home Abuse Helpline (0808 2000 247, www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk).

