EastEnders confirm return of Danny Hardcastle – but what does he want with Ben Mitchell?

EastEnders have introduced that tough man Danny Hardcastle, performed by Paul Usher, might be returning to Albert Sq..

Followers will recall he arrived in Walford final yr and instantly prompted explosions when he had a run-in with the Mitchell household.

Specifically, Danny squared up towards Phil and kidnapped Louise whereas Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) went on a rampage towards Danny’s gang.

This time round, Danny might be again on the Sq. to face the Mitchells, but this time round he has an attention-grabbing proposition for Ben, RadioTimes.com understands.

But what does he want with Ben? And may he give Danny what he calls for?

Talking of returning to EastEnders, Paul mentioned: “I’m thrilled that Danny Hardcastle has returned to EastEnders and but once more he is inflicting havoc in his typical menacing means. I’m actually wanting ahead to the viewers response because the story unfolds.”

Usher is a cleaning soap legend, having beforehand enjoying Barry Grant in Brookside for a few years, and in addition performed the function of PC Des Taviner in The Invoice for 3 years.