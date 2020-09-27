EastEnders confirms Kush Kazemi exit after six years on screen for actor Davood Ghadami

Albert Sq. can be saying goodbye to considered one of their locals, as actor Davood Ghadami bows out from his function as Kush Kazemi subsequent 12 months.

The actor – who joined the cleaning soap in 2014 – will go away the present in 2021 after six years on screen, EastEnders have confirmed.

Saying Kush’s exit, an EastEnders spokesperson informed RadioTimes.com: “We are able to affirm Davood can be leaving EastEnders when his contract involves an finish subsequent 12 months. Davood has been a beautiful addition to EastEnders and we want him all the very best for the longer term.”

Kate Oates, head of constant drama on the BBC, added: “Davood is a improbable actor and a vastly well-liked firm member, so we’ll miss him vastly.”

Though he’s set to go away, it gained’t be for some time, with an insider telling us: “Bosses have an enormous plot deliberate, however though Davood was informed in January, his departure isn’t for a really very long time but. Actually Kush can be on screen till nicely into 2021. It’s a disgrace and he can be missed by everybody at Elstree however generally the price of having an enormous storyline means dropping massive characters.”

Davood joined the lengthy working cleaning soap six years in the past. His character Kush was launched as Martin Fowler’s previous pal and a brand new dealer on the Bridge Avenue market.

Since his arrival, Kush has been on the centre of plenty of poignant storylines, together with having a one-night stand with Martin’s spouse Stacey Slater and fathering her son Arthur.

He then seemed to be getting shut with Martin’s daughter Louise, earlier than coming into right into a relationship with Stacey’s cousin Kat Slater – who he’s now with.

Only a 12 months after becoming a member of the cleaning soap, Davood and his co-star Rakhee Thakrar acquired reward for their highly effective performances in a stillbirth storyline involving Kush and Shabnam Masood’s son Zaair.

In 2017, Davood took half on collection 15 of Strictly Come Dancing and made it to the semi-finals.

