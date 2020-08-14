EastEnders confirms official return date on BBC One

EastEnders returns on Monday seventh September after three months off the air, the BBC has confirmed.

The channel’s flagship cleaning soap was pressured right into a transmission break as a consequence of filming being halted on account of the UK lockdown in March. Transmission was lowered from 4 to 2 nights every week and the final episode accomplished earlier than manufacturing paused was proven on 16th June.

Cameras began rolling once more at EastEnders‘ Elstree set on 29th June, and now followers lastly have an official date within the diary for the drama to start once more this autumn.

Talking in regards to the information cleaning soap lovers have been ready for, government producer Jon Sen mentioned: “From the second we turned the lights out within the Queen Vic our ambition was to return again with a bang and this autumn actually does that.

“As quickly as Albert Sq. reawakens the drama returns at a tempo and, although working inside social distancing tips has actually given us some new challenges, I’m extremely happy with what everybody has achieved.

“The present is wanting implausible and we will’t anticipate ‘sequence two’ to start…”

As beforehand introduced EastEnders will resume its traditional sample of 4 nights every week on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Initially every episode might be 20 minutes lengthy as an alternative of 30, to accommodate manufacturing taking longer as a consequence of new authorities tips and protocols in place for the TV and movie trade.

The September return was by chance revealed in June by solid member Dayle Hudson, aka Peter Beale, who posted an image on social of a script with the transmission date clearly seen. EastEnders refused to substantiate it on the time, and it’s only now we’ve got the precise date 100 per cent verified.

Viewers will rejoin the Walford residents in actual time that means three months have handed for the reason that final episode. Sharon Watts and Ian Beale are the brand new homeowners of the Queen Vic, Mick and Linda Carter are making a brand new begin away from the pub, and among the many different storylines in retailer we will count on tragedy to hit one household, secrets and techniques from the previous to influence a brand new couple’s future, and the explosive return of Stacey Fowler.

Channel four cleaning soap Hollyoaks additionally stays off the air as they ran out of accomplished materials earlier than returning to the studios, however will return in September on an as but unconfirmed date. ITV persevering with drama counterparts Coronation Avenue and Emmerdale managed to keep away from disappearing from the schedules as they managed to get again to work with sufficient episodes within the can to hold on.

