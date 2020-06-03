EastEnders confirms plans for behind-the-scenes show when soap goes off air

EastEnders followers can nonetheless get their repair after the soap airs the final episodes accomplished earlier than lockdown, with Stacey Dooley internet hosting new behind the scenes show Secrets and techniques From the Sq. and traditional instalments from the archive filling the schedule hole from Monday 22nd June.

The ultimate outing to Walford earlier than the enforced transmission break kicks in will probably be proven on Tuesday 16th June, and the next week BBC One switches to a brand new twice-weekly sample of EastEnders-related content material within the regular slot, to maintain viewers going whereas the soap prepares to renew manufacturing from mid-June.

EastEnders: Secrets and techniques From the Sq. airs on Monday nights, and sees Dooley sit down with two solid members within the Walford East restaurant set every week (with social distancing noticed always, the channel assures us) to debate their time on the show, mirror on their favorite moments, dish some juicy backstage gossip and tease what’s in retailer when the soap finally returns.

Among the many legendary stars becoming a member of self-confessed lifelong ‘Enders fan Dooley will probably be Letitia Dean (Sharon Watts), Adam Woodyatt (Ian Beale), Danny Dyer (Mick Carter), Kellie Brilliant (Linda Carter) and Diane Parish (Denise Fox), with many extra to be introduced.

On Tuesday nights, a number of iconic instalments from the soap’s 35-year historical past will probably be broadcast giving the viewers an opportunity to relive some unforgettable moments together with Den and Angie’s pioneering two-hander from 1986, the explosive reveal of the Sharongate affair in 1994, and Max’s fling with daughter-in-law Stacey blowing the Branning aside on Christmas Day 2007.

Like all UK soaps, EastEnders was compelled to briefly postpone manufacturing shortly earlier than the UK went into lockdown on account of the coronavirus pandemic on 23rd March.

With restrictions beginning to ease and the federal government issuing pointers for the protected resuming of movie and TV manufacturing, ITV soap Emmerdale was the primary to announce a phased return in late Could, and counterpart Coronation Avenue will comply with on ninth June.

Whereas this implies ITV’s persevering with dramas can keep on air uninterrupted, the longer hole between EastEnders displaying its final accomplished episodes and capturing beginning up once more means there will probably be an inevitable interval the place the show disappears from the schedules, a primary because it started in 1985.

Channel 4’s Hollyoaks is but to announce a return to filming, however have been treating followers to traditional episodes with new solid introductions in Hollyoaks Favourites (Mondays-Wednesdays, 7pm on E4) because the variety of weekly episodes was minimize from 5 to 2.

Commenting on how BBC One are managing this unprecedented state of affairs, EastEnders’ government producer enthused that followers will nonetheless have purpose to tune in on Monday and Tuesday night earlier than the programme is again in enterprise.

“Though the drama from Albert Sq. will probably be off our screens for a short while, we’re thrilled viewers may have a novel alternative to see from the solid themselves simply what it’s prefer to be a part of EastEnders when they see Secrets and techniques From the Sq..

“Because the solid look again, in addition to ahead, we are able to relive a few of their most memorable moments and add a number of iconic episodes into the combo, that means the viewers will get their repair till we return.”

Dooley’s weekly peeks backstage are anticipated to be proven all through the transmission break, the length of which stays unknown at this level as we wait till solid and crew are formally again on the Elstree set.

As such, no return date has been introduced – pre-pandemic, EastEnders filmed a number of months prematurely, however that was when 4 episodes per week have been being made. If the present twice-weekly sample continues, not less than initially, the BBC might feasibly flip round new episodes barely faster, that means recent instalments might hit our screens a while in August.

EastEnders: Secrets and techniques From the Sq. begins on BBC1 from Monday 22nd June at 8pm on BBC One, with archive episodes displaying from Tuesday 23rd June at 7:30pm.

EastEnders: Secrets and techniques From the Sq. begins on BBC1 from Monday 22nd June at 8pm on BBC One, with archive episodes displaying from Tuesday 23rd June at 7:30pm.