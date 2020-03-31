EastEnders confirms Ritchie Scott return – can she keep Phil out of jail?

EastEnders is bringing again sizzling shot lawyer Ritchie Scott as Phil Mitchell faces yet one more spell behind bars. Can the hardbitten authorized eagle save her previous consumer from being despatched down for tried homicide?

Wracked with guilt over inflicting the boat crash that resulted in adopted son Dennis Rickman’s loss of life, Phil decides handy himself in to the police subsequent week and clarify it was his actions that led to the tragedy.

In doing so he hopes to earn the forgiveness of Denny’s grieving mum, and his ex-wife, Sharon Mitchell, but when he confesses it’s solely a matter of time earlier than the boys in blue hyperlink him to the botched hit he ordered on Keanu Taylor at Christmas, which might land the patriarch in an entire heap of deeper hassle.

Getting wind of the newest Mitchell mess, severely-coiffed solicitor Ritchie rushes again to her previous stomping floor hoping she’ll be within the nick of time to keep Phil out of the nick. Can she save Phil’s bacon or is time lastly up for the Walford exhausting man?

Fan favorite Ritchie has been a much-loved supporting participant within the cleaning soap since 2005, changing crooked Marcus Christie who beforehand held the title of the dodgy household’s go-to authorized adviser till he double crossed them by siding with Den Watts.

Taking no prisoners together with her no-nonsense angle, and with a knack for getting members of the Mitchell clan off the hook for all method of crimes, Ritchie briefly fell out with Phil in 2015 when she refused to assist him worm his method out of tampering with the brakes on a automobile that resulted in an accident that just about killed his pregnant cousin Ronnie.

The pair made up and final summer time Phil known as upon her experience to assist him change his will in July 2019 (her most up-to-date look), chopping son Ben Mitchell out and giving his share to future son-in-law Keanu – earlier than the Taylor totty’s fling with Sharon was uncovered, of course.

It’s not simply the mighty Mitchells Ms Scott has helped out, although – she defended Bobby Beale when he assaulted adopted mum Jane Beale when the reality about him killing large sister Lucy Beale lastly emerged, represented Dot Branning when she was implicated in son nasty Nick’s loss of life, and got here to the Carters’ assist after Mick was framed for capturing nemesis Stuart Freeway.

Scott is performed by Sian Webber, and whereas it’s her greatest identified function her different display credit embrace Holby Metropolis, Dangerous Ladies, The Invoice and Waterloo Street.

