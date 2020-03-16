EastEnders confirms when Phil Mitchell returns – and what brings him back

The whereabouts of Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) since EastEnders‘ epic 35th anniversary week has been the subject of a lot dialogue on and off display screen, however now the cleaning soap has confirmed the onerous man will probably be back subsequent week for the funeral of adopted son Dennis Rickman.

Phil was on the centre of the epic episodes final month, that noticed him and son Ben Mitchell embroiled a ultimate showdown with Keanu Taylor aboard the doomed Queen Vic celebration boat on the Thames.

The celebrations sailed into chaos when a combat between the threesome brought about the boat to crash and begin sinking, giving Ben a head damage which will imply he loses his listening to completely, and killing younger Denny.

Grieving mum Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean), who gave start to her and Keanu’s son Kayden simply as she was advised her eldest offspring had drowned, blames her estranged hubby for the tragedy. Echoing the sentiment of many followers, she even addressed Phil’s mysterious absence for the reason that incident in scenes final week, accusing him of doing a runner after inflicting such an enormous mess.

Phil returns to Walford the start Monday 23rd March, and first-look pictures present his reunion with Sharon is ready to be unsurprisingly fraught.

On the day of Denny’s funeral, Shaz is struggling to maintain it collectively and correctly loses it when Phil exhibits up unexpectedly. Tensions boil over between the pair and as Phil asks to talk to his dishonest missus an almighty showdown ensues. Will he admit his half in Dennis’s demise? Is there any method back for him and Sharon after this?

And what about Ben, who can have been arrested for getting concerned with dodgy Danny Hardcastle by the point Phil will get dwelling – will the patriarch berate his boy for misbehaving in his absence? And the way will he react to information of Ben’s life-changing accidents?

