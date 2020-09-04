EastEnders’ Danny Dyer hints at “darkish Christmas” ahead for Mick Carter

Christmas on Albert Sq. is never a cheerful affair and EastEnders star Danny Dyer has teased at a “darkish” festive interval on the BBC cleaning soap.

Dyer was speaking in regards to the return to filming when he made the feedback, teasing that whereas many issues have modified this yr – one factor can be staying the identical as ever.

“It’s Christmas, you already know what Christmas is about on the f***ing Sq.! I’ll allow you to use your personal creativeness on that one,” the star instructed press together with RadioTimes.com.

“We’re due one other darkish Christmas, aren’t we? That’s how we roll. We’ve actually took it up a stage.”

This yr’s festive storyline is shaping as much as be an enormous one, with government producer Kate Oates beforehand revealing there will likely be a “big” Christmas story on EastEnders that sees the return of a widely known character.

Talking to and different press, Oates mentioned, “We’ve got an thrilling return deliberate and it’s going to be a part of an enormous lengthy operating story.”

In the meantime, Dyer went on talk about how he felt about his character Mick Carter being changed as the owner of the Queen Vic, with Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) taking up because the pub’s new proprietor.

When he was first knowledgeable in regards to the change in circumstance for his character, he mentioned he was fairly upset.

“I feel after we have been first instructed, a bit bit gutted,” he defined. “That is what we all know, and it’s the hub of the present. There’s an enormous accountability of operating it and the quantity you’re concerned in however I do assume it was time for a altering of the guard. And who higher than Sharon? Come on.”

He added, “I’m having an enormous new expertise of being in EastEnders and never being within the Vic and I’ve gotta say, I’m having fun with it. It’s good, I’m engaged on completely different units and with completely different individuals. It’s virtually like coming to a brand new job.”