EastEnders’ Diane Parish teases dark secrets from Denise’s past

When EastEnders returns to our screens in September, it appears that evidently there will likely be extra drama on the way in which for Denise Fox (Diane Parish). Talking to Stacey Dooley on tonight’s Secrets From the Sq., Parish hinted that Diane will likely be confronted together with her past that may come again to hang-out her within the current day.

“I don’t know a fantastic deal” Parish admitted, “however I do know that some dark issues from her past are going to resurface and there are going to be some challenges there for Denise”.

Parish shared the highlight on tonight’s version of the behind the scenes present with co-star and on-screen sister Tameka Empson (Kim Fox) who has been absent from screens whereas she gave start to the brand new addition to her household.

“I do know I’m coming again,” Empson mentioned, with out providing something concrete as to after we can count on Kim to come back bounding again into Walford. “Watch this house. How is she coming again? No one is aware of.”

The pair had been taken by a journey of their time on EastEnders with many a golden second mentioned. Parish mirrored on her position on the present earlier than she was forged as Denise, that of the singer, Lola Christie, performing in The Vic and she or he admitted she wasn’t overly assured about pulling it off.

“I’m not a singer, so it was essentially the most excruciating position. I keep in mind Patsy Palmer (Bianca Jackson) got here as much as me at one level and she or he was going ‘Oh, don’t fear, it sounds actually good,’ and I used to be similar to ‘it doesn’t Patsy’. However the position wasn’t for me.”

As for Empson, she recalled her two births on the present, each equally memorable for various causes. Viewers will keep in mind that she gave start through the stay episode in 2010, after which once more with the assistance of Phil Mitchell of all individuals – a scene that needs to be up there with Phil’s greatest because of some unimaginable comedian timing between them each.

“Are you aware what, I so love working with Steve,” Empson mentioned of the person who has performed Phil since 1990. “He simply offers it to you, are you aware what I imply? He’s absolutely dedicated.” When Dooley joked that perhaps she’s going to get a extra relaxed start if there’s a child quantity three, Empson replied with “Effectively let’s see as a result of, in actual life, I’m performed!”

Secrets From the Sq. continues subsequent week with Albert Sq. icons Gillian Taylforth and Adam Woodyatt who first appeared on EastEnders means again in episode one.

