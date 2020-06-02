EastEnders fans praise hard-hitting Ben Mitchell special

Fans of EastEnders had been handled to a special episode final night time, instructed from the angle of a hearing-impaired Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) – and it didn’t finish nicely for him.

For the previous few weeks, Ben and his father, Phil (Steve McFadden) have been arduous at work planning a job with the villainous Danny Hardcastle to allow them to get some money which Phil wants to purchase The Vic.

However with Ben’s listening to deteriorating, Phil instructed him to remain house. The rebellious son didn’t hear and as an alternative adopted them there, solely to seek out out that Danny was planning to set Phil as much as take the autumn for the crime.

While Phil and Ben had been in a position to escape, Ben had a gunshot go off subsequent to his ear which took away the ultimate little bit of listening to he had left following his points after the boat tragedy.

The dramatic episode has been praised by viewers with many taking to social media to voice their approval.

This sums up every part about their relationship in a single shot. Ben, in bodily and psychological ache, making an attempt to cover his emotions from his father who is just not solely oblivious however is sitting there solely serious about his personal acquire. He doesn’t even discover there’s something unsuitable together with his youngster https://t.co/ROATeYvaws — Sarah (@Noir4Moon) June 1, 2020

Unimaginable scripting and enhancing from #Eastenders final night time, exhibiting the world from Ben’s perspective. Beloved how they had been in a position to spotlight listening to loss and BSL, prime marks to the programme’s image editor too ???? — Serena White (@Miss_Serenax) June 2, 2020

@bbceastenders have finished an distinctive job on tonight’s episode. Technically, it was excellent and the portrayal of Ben being deaf and the way he offers with each day life is elegant. An episode that speaks volumes and one to be happy with #EastEnders — Hiten (@HitzM90) June 1, 2020

We liked the episode right here at RadioTimes.com, and in our overview of the special we felt it was a shining second for the character of Ben, even when there have been a variety of gangsters.

