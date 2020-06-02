General News

EastEnders fans praise hard-hitting Ben Mitchell special

June 2, 2020
Fans of EastEnders had been handled to a special episode final night time, instructed from the angle of a hearing-impaired Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) – and it didn’t finish nicely for him.

For the previous few weeks, Ben and his father, Phil (Steve McFadden) have been arduous at work planning a job with the villainous Danny Hardcastle to allow them to get some money which Phil wants to purchase The Vic.

However with Ben’s listening to deteriorating, Phil instructed him to remain house. The rebellious son didn’t hear and as an alternative adopted them there, solely to seek out out that Danny was planning to set Phil as much as take the autumn for the crime.

While Phil and Ben had been in a position to escape, Ben had a gunshot go off subsequent to his ear which took away the ultimate little bit of listening to he had left following his points after the boat tragedy.

The dramatic episode has been praised by viewers with many taking to social media to voice their approval.

We liked the episode right here at RadioTimes.com, and in our overview of the special we felt it was a shining second for the character of Ben, even when there have been a variety of gangsters.

