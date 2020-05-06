EastEnders favourite Jean Slater to die after shock seizure?

Viewers of EastEnders have seen Jean Slater’s (Gillian Wright) well being take a flip for the worst not too long ago and Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) made the invention that Jean has stopped taking her remedy– one thing that’s having a disastrous affect on her wellbeing – main him to take excessive motion.

Subsequent week will present that issues will not be bettering as Kush’s concern for Jean grows when he hears alarming information from Shirley Carter (Linda Henry). Shirley tells him {that a} panicked Jean has been making quite a few calls to the police about her concern for Whitney Dean’s (Shona McGarty) whereabouts following her current kidnapping ordeal.

The one drawback is that Whitney is again residence protected and effectively now and it is a huge alarm bell for Kush that Jean is simply getting worse. Jean doesn’t take being spoken to about this effectively and lashes out at each he and Whitney, accusing the latter of mendacity to make her look silly.

Kush has no selection however to inform Shirley what has been occurring and the 2 put their heads collectively to provide you with a plan to assist her.

Issues quickly take a flip for the worst, nonetheless, when Jean as soon as once more loses her mood and this time it’s Shirley who’s on the receiving finish of her anger.

The row ends with Jean storming out with out telling anybody the place she goes and Shirley and Tina (Luisa Bradshaw-White) rapidly set about making an attempt to monitor her down.

Once they do, they’re shocked by how they discover her. Jean is having a seizure and so they each rush to assist her. Will Jean be OK and can people who care about her discover a method to assist?

