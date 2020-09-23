EastEnders features “Dangerous Girls reunion” as Simone Lahbib joins the cast

Former Dangerous Girls and Downton Abbey actress Simone Lahbib is becoming a member of the cast of EastEnders, making a “little bit of a Dangerous Girls reunion” and creating drama for the Carter household.

Lahbib performed the HMP Larkhall governor Helen Stewart in the ITV jail drama Dangerous Girls, which ran for eight sequence between 1999-2006, alongside present EastEnders stars Linda Henry (Shirley Carter), Kellie Shiny (Linda Carter) and Luisa Bradshaw-White (Tina Carter).

In response to The Solar, she stated: “I’m thrilled to be becoming a member of EastEnders. I can’t say an excessive amount of about who I’m enjoying simply but, nevertheless it’s truthful to say that she is ready to have an enduring impression on the Carters and can check their power as a household.

“It’s additionally been pretty to be reunited with Linda, Luisa and Kellie – it’s been a little bit of a Dangerous Girls reunion!”

EastEnders’ government producer Jon Sen stated: “We’re delighted to welcome Simone to Walford. Her character’s hyperlinks to the Carter household will kind a part of an necessary new storyline for Mick specifically. It’s a narrative that we look ahead to sharing with the viewers – with its impression on the Carters set to be eternal.”

An insider advised The Solar: “She’s a thriller lady related to Mick and goes to play havoc with the Carters.

“Bosses are staying tight-lipped on who precisely she is and what she desires nevertheless it’s set to be explosive.

“She’ll be on display from subsequent month and it’ll undoubtedly be one to observe.”

Lahbib reportedly started filming scenes for EastEnders after the COVID-19 manufacturing shutdown lifted on the set of EastEnders in Elstree earlier in the summer season.

The Scottish actress has additionally had a recurring position in ITV’s Wire in the Blood as DI Alex Fielding and appeared in the 2012 Downton Abbey Christmas particular.

