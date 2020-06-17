EastEnders ‘finale’ ends on huge twist as Sharon takes over Queen Vic in throwback to classic scene

Effectively, EastEnders actually gave us a cliffhanger to keep in mind as pre-lockdown footage got here to an finish and the BBC cleaning soap heads off on a break to get replaced by classic episodes and a behind the scenes collection, Secrets and techniques From the Sq. – and it was an ending Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) will most likely need to overlook.

Following his remedy of Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) after her determination to maintain child Kayden, Linda Carter (Kellie Vivid) made it clear that she now not wished Phil to be the proprietor of the pub, one thing that involved Mick (Danny Dyer) who felt the necessity to get the recovering alcoholic out of the boozer as quickly as doable.

Mick later had a chat with Sharon and requested for her assist to persuade Linda to promote, just for Sharon to recommend she had plans of her personal. Regardless of Mick’s reluctance to make an enemy out of Phil in the event that they didn’t have to, Linda’s argument was robust and Mick discovered himself pressured to take a look at different choices.

Because the episode drew to a detailed, Phil turned up to chase for the signature he wanted to shut the deal however was as an alternative greeted with the information that the pub had already been bought to another person… Strolling out into the bar, he noticed Sharon and Ian smiling at him whereas Sharon casually requested: “Hey Phil, what can I get you?” – cue dramatic ending.

As far as scenes they may have used to shut out the run of latest episodes for the foreseeable future, it’s exhausting to consider one that might have been higher than this. The scene was a throwback to one other iconic cliffhanger… (we’ll depart you to take into consideration that)

The poetic justice was not misplaced on followers both.

Six years in the past to the day (16 June 2014), Sharon was attacked at The Albert in a theft arrange by Phil. Tonight she nabbed The Vic from below him. ????????#EastEnders pic.twitter.com/Hwmgq6qyMb — Walford Net (@walfordweb) June 16, 2020

When will EastEnders return?

The episode marked EastEnders final providing earlier than it goes off air, with no set date for its return. It even ended with a classic ‘to be continued’. Luckily, among the forged are actually again filming however it is going to nonetheless be awhile earlier than the cleaning soap is again on TV – with a return probably in August/September. When the cleaning soap does return it’ll be again to 4 nights per week, however with episodes working at a shorter 20 minutes.

Followers have been fast to share their love of the cleaning soap as they jokingly referred to as it the ‘finish of season one’.

#EastEnders 19th February 1985 – 16th June 2020 ????️ x pic.twitter.com/7ItuPuWvG1 — Andi (@AndiMcLellan) June 16, 2020

What is going to Phil do now?

What Phil does subsequent will definitely be one of many questions we have now whereas the present is on its break, but when we had been Ian, we might be involved what Phil will do given the chequered historical past they have already got.

In the meantime, tensions escalated between Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) and Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) as their battle to win Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) ended with a avenue brawl and Karen discovered herself pressured to select between the 2 males. And Dotty Cotton (Molly Conlin) discovered her maintain over Ian seemingly come to an finish when he made her life depressing and refused to be blackmailed over Dennis’s demise any longer.

Elsewhere, Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) acquired some excellent news after a shock collapse had him taken to hospital solely to be informed that regaining his listening to will not be the misplaced trigger he thinks it to be. And Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) made strikes to get Chantelle (Jessica Plummer) out of her job as his paranoia about her and Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) continued to develop.

With so many tales left unresolved, the wait for brand new episodes goes to be a protracted one!

