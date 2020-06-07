EastEnders first look pics as Mitch plays dirty to steal Karen from Billy

Karen Taylor isn’t somebody you’d anticipate to be on the centre of a cleaning soap love triangle, however the mouthy EastEnders matriarch finds herself caught between present lover Billy Mitchell’s battle along with her previous flame Mitch Baker in upcoming episodes, and somebody begins enjoying dirty.

New footage launched by the BBC One cleaning soap present Invoice wanting very unimpressed with a face stuffed with flour. Regardless of her fella’s stern expression, fun-loving Kaz can’t assist however discover the state of affairs humorous…

Mitch is secretly jealous of his ex’s romance with the lovable loser and on Tuesday ninth June’s episode he sneaks a flour bomb into the drawer Karen has let Billy have in her room.

Seething at how critical the couple are getting, Mitch hopes to trigger chaos along with his meddling – judging from the pics, he does a fairly good job of rubbing Billy up the improper method when his face will get lined in flour.

The sensible joke doesn’t go down properly, so may Mr Mitchell’s stony-faced response trigger a rift between him and Karen, sending her again into the arms of her one-time child daddy?

EastEnders followers solely have a couple of weeks left earlier than the cleaning soap disappears from the schedules when the final episodes accomplished pre-lockdown run out. From 22nd June, Monday night time’s Walford slot will probably be occupied by a brand new backstage spinoff EastEnders: Secrets and techniques From the Sq., wherein host Stacey Dooley chats to forged members about their time within the present and appears ahead to what might be in retailer when the cleaning soap ultimately returns.

On Tuesdays followers can relive some basic episodes from the archive, with Den and Angie’s 1986 two-hander, the Sharongate reveal of Phil and Sharon’s affair from 1994 and Max and Stacey’s fling being uncovered on a DVD in 2007 among the many memorable moments set to be dusted off.

EastEnders is predicted to begin filming once more by the top of June, though no particular date has but been set. Consequently, it isn’t but recognized when the present will probably be again on air with new episodes, but it surely’s hoped to be late summer time. Who can have received Karen’s coronary heart by then?

