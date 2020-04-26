EastEnders’ Isaac demands to know the truth in explosive scenes

Isaac Baptiste (Stevie Basaula) is eager to get to know who his actual father is in the coming weeks on EastEnders.

He turns into increasingly more suspicious about his mum, Sheree Trueman, and what secrets and techniques she’s holding shut to her chest.

Sheree’s behaviour from subsequent week begins to fear Isaac, particularly round her birthday.

Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) surprises her with a visit to Trinidad however when he presents Isaac a household image, Sheree’s good temper disappears.

The pair lastly start to bond however there’s underlying doubts, particularly when Patrick drops the largest trace but he’s the dad.

Issues take an extra flip when Denise spots Patrick is in a foul temper and as if it couldn’t worsen, Isaac’s suspicions hit boiling level.

As Denis works out how to settle tensions, Isaac has a plan of his personal – he’s going to confront Sheree.

Viewers already know Isaac is Patrick’s son after Sheree had an affair with him in the 80s.

Sheree has by no means advised her boy the truth however in an explosive confrontation, it appears to be like like the truth will out.

How will Isaac deal with the information? And is that this the finish of their glad household?

In the meantime, Jacqueline Jossa has advised there could possibly be a return for her character Lauren Branning.

Following the loss of life of her sister, Abi, Lauren left for New Zealand together with her boy, Louie.

However Jossa just lately spoke to the Every day Mail and hinted a return is on the playing cards – however for the future.

“It doesn’t really feel prefer it was goodbye endlessly, undoubtedly not. Properly, not from my finish anyway. I’d love to return sometime,” the star spilled.

