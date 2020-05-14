EastEnders’ Jack Branning to lose his job as Keegan makes a rash transfer?

“I need everybody to see this and everybody to share it too. So if it disappears or will get corrupted it’s nonetheless on the market.” So stated Keegan (Zack Morris) in EastEnders as he ignored Jack Branning’s recommendation and posted the brand new witness footage given to him confidentially by Tiffany’s uncle. A smart back-up plan or a paranoid play that might value Jack his job and jeopardise Keegan’s case?

Jack (Scott Maslen) is aware of which he thinks it’s as he tells the headstrong lad off for going in opposition to his needs after he burdened to hold it between the three of them. Caught within the center Tiffany (Maisie Smith) tries to make Keegan see how he could have messed issues up however not for the primary time her husband factors out that she’s coming at it from a way more privileged place.

As Jack additionally clashes subsequent week with truth-teller Vinny over the video, Keegan feels he’s vindicated by the net response he will get from his subscribers as it goes viral. He gloats to mum and pa Karen (Lorraine Stanley) and Mitch (Roger Griffiths) and feels empowered for the primary time since his wrongful arrest.

It’s a difficult state of affairs for all involved. Keegan feels he’s proper to take issues into his personal fingers, Jack feels responsible that he didn’t consider Keegan within the first place however is nervous that the proof has not been correctly processed at work. And Tiff worries how to hold the peace between the person she loves and the relative who has been there for her when she most wanted it.

There are not any simple solutions forward.