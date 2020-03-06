EastEnders’ Jay Brown for heartbreak as Lola faces a difficult decision

EastEnders delivered a child bombshell this night (fifth March) as Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) revealed she is anticipating.

For Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick), the information was definitely sudden, however he appeared genuinely delighted to listen to he could be a dad once more.

Nonetheless, we couldn’t assist however choose up on Lola’s temper. The usually fiery and excitable Albert Sq. resident was decidedly subdued and quiet about the entire thing.

Admitting she wasn’t positive if she needed one other child, it appears Lola will face a difficult decision over the approaching weeks.

Will she preserve the infant?

In the meantime, it appears there shall be some miscommunication between Lola and Jay over the subsequent few episodes, as Jay is fairly set on having the baby.

By subsequent week, Jay is engagement rings, not realising it’s the worst conceivable time to suggest.

And as issues go from unhealthy to worse, Lexi spots him making ready to pop the query and Jay has to beg her to not say something.

He even decides to rope her in on the engagement, a contact that Lola would certainly love.

When the large day comes, Jay and Lexi conceal as Lola returns dwelling to a romantic lunch.

She’s utterly bowled over when he asks her to marry him, however what is going to he say?

What’s extra, Jay’s proposal plans even get picked up by Stuart, who finally plans to pop the query to Rainie.

Will there be a double EastEnders marriage ceremony on the horizon?