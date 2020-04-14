EastEnders’ Keegan Baker in trouble as the police turn on him

Keegan’s issues with the regulation present no indicators of stopping with the downside as an alternative getting a lot worse on EastEnders.

Final evening’s episode (13th April) noticed him concerned as an Albert Sq. occasion held by Vinny bought uncontrolled.

As the police arrived on the scene, a brick was hurled and Keegan discovered himself as the primary suspect.

A push from behind despatched him right into a policeman and he was accused of resisting arrest – getting a black eye in the course of.

Tonight (14th April), it shortly grew to become obvious that his issues had been removed from over as he discovered his variations of occasions didn’t match up with the arresting officers.

A distraught Tiffany bought Jack straight on the case who hears from his colleague what occurred – Keegan threw a brick, resisted arrest after which lunged in direction of him which prompted his arrest and damage.

Whereas stating that it doesn’t sound like one thing Keegan would do, he was swayed by the bodycam footage that’s at an angle so as to not present that he was pushed.

Conveniently, the solely digicam that would have proved his innocence was broken and Keegan made it clear that he believes he was arrange due to his race.

When he defined this to Jack although, he was disenchanted that his personal member of the family didn’t appear to simply accept his variations of occasions. Will Jack find yourself believing him?

Whereas Keegan ultimately secured a launch on bail, he might have wished he stayed in his cell when he was greeted by the information that on account of Tiffany ignoring letters, they’ve been locked out of their house and have two weeks to name the council to gather their belongings.

How will they work out this newest downside? And might Keegan show his innocence and keep away from a jail sentence?

Elsewhere, we bought a touch of who might find yourself shopping for The Queen Vic as Phil appeared to take nice curiosity in Shirley’s suggestion that he purchase the pub from the Carter household for Sharon. May the pub find yourself again in Mitchell palms?