EastEnders’ Keegan gets justice but there’s trouble for Jack Branning

It has been a protracted journey for Keegan Baker (Zack Morris) in EastEnders as he has battled the police to show his innocence when he was accused of assault regardless of protesting he was pushed.

Broken bodycam footage, the one digital camera with a transparent view of him on the time, has solely added to his frustrations – as has Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and his tendency to guide in the direction of the view of his colleagues within the power.

Tonight (19th Might), viewers noticed that footage repaired and the household gathered to observe the video that did certainly show that Keegan was pushed and didn’t assault anyone – he has lastly confirmed his innocence. But anybody anticipating him to be delighted by the information was shocked when as an alternative of celebrating, he made it clear that the dearth of perception in him, from Jack and others, is one thing he’ll always remember.

Speaking to Tiffany Butcher (Maisie Smith), he defined intimately to her how he feels when he’s judged due to who he’s in methods others usually are not. Telling her how a lot it upset him, it’s clear that Jack goes to have numerous work to do if he needs to make issues proper with Keegan.

Elsewhere on the sq., Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) met Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis), a deaf woman who was eager to speak to him about what he’s going via – regardless of him not eager to. He additionally had phrases for Phil (Steve McFadden) when he demanded to be allowed to participate in his job. Will Phil relent and let him become involved?

In the meantime, Peter grieved on the anniversary of Lucy’s demise and agreed to maintain the key about his evening with Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold), but Ben was watching the 2 of them and seemingly taking an curiosity. And Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) continued to deteriorate as we noticed her cooking dinner and having a dialog with an empty kitchen, believing the deceased Daniel to be there.

