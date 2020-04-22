EastEnders lines up more horror for Chantelle after Gray catches her with Kheerat

Whereas Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) is doing his greatest to maintain Whitney out of jail for the homicide of Leo, the pressures and stresses of the job are mounting on him and it’s inflicting his already unstable mood to flare up even more – which may finish up placing Chantelle in danger.

Issues aren’t helped subsequent week on EastEnders as Whitney’s disappearance solely provides to the strain he’s beneath, one thing that might trigger his anger to be triggered on the smallest of issues.

His frustrations proceed to develop when he learns that no person has any concept the place Whitney may have gone, the ultimate straw being when Sonia tells him that each one she has left behind is a letter.

For Chantelle, this begins to lift alarm bells as she has been the one who has needed to deal with his fiery mood earlier than and he or she is aware of all too properly how nasty and violent issues can get.

She begins to consider methods to assist her husband by his stress, however her dedication to her job is named into query when she is distracted by all that is occurring.

Tensions already frayed, the scenario quickly deteriorates when Gray is unable to pay money for her throughout an influence lower – one which has left her trapped and alone with Kheerat.

As Gray continues to attempt to make contact with her, she frets that he might not be happy when he learns that she has frolicked alone with one other man, even when it was one thing utterly out of her management.

As for how he’ll react, given his mind-set and the actions he has dedicated previously, it’s a good evaluation that he’ll as soon as once more lose his cool.

However, mixed with every thing else, may this finish up being the time that he ends up shedding it utterly? And in that case, is that this new act of violence at that stage one thing that Chantelle can survive?

And what about Kheerat? May Gray as an alternative flip his anger in the direction of the person that received caught with his spouse?

With how unpredictable Gray might be, there’s no telling the injury he may finish up doing.

For those who or somebody you already know is in danger from home abuse please go to: www.womensaid.org.uk. You may also electronic mail [email protected].

For emotional help, you’ll be able to contact the Nationwide Home Violence Helpline on 0808 2000 247.