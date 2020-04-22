EastEnders’ Lola reveals sordid secret to Callum – will he tell Jay?

It’s been an advanced time for Lola on EastEnders recently and one of many largest errors she has made was sleeping together with her ex-boyfriend, Peter Beale, behind present boyfriend Jay’s again – the type of factor that by no means stays secret in cleaning soap land for lengthy.

She has been in a position to maintain her mistake to herself for some time now, however with the guilt slowly consuming her up, it’s solely a matter of time earlier than she crumbles underneath the burden of it.

Viewers are set to be taught extra about what occurred that fateful evening when, desperately needing somebody to speak in confidence to, she talks to Callum about all of it.

Being pregnant was the driving power behind what she did, with the couple not seeing eye-to-eye over having a child.

The being pregnant was terminated and he or she and Jay had been in a position to put their variations apart, albeit together with her sordid secret hanging over the reunion.

She will’t assist however pour her coronary heart out when she spends time with Callum while he will get prepared for his police evaluation.

However, how will Callum react to the information? Is that this secret going to find yourself being a burden he can’t deal with holding? Extra importantly, will Jay ever discover out the reality?

Regardless of the decreased episode depend per week due to the halting of manufacturing, there may be nonetheless loads happening within the Sq. in the mean time.

Keegan is going through jail time after seemingly being arrange by the police, while the notorious Queen Vic is up for sale- may Phil and Sharon find yourself again behind the bar?

As talked about, EastEnders, together with each different cleaning soap, has decreased its weekly episode depend due to manufacturing halting on account of the Covid-19 pandemic. It at present solely airs Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7.30pm.

One other cleaning soap, Neighbours, is about to be the primary English talking drama to return into manufacturing and you’ll make sure the opposite soaps will be how they do with all of the restrictions at present in place.

